LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. recession drama “Nomadland” and British coming-of-age story “Rocks” led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, securing seven nods each.

The BAFTAs, Britain’s top movie honours, will take place on April 11. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Catherine Evans)