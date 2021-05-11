Factbox: Winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards

LONDON (Reuters) - The 2021 BRIT Awards, Britain’s pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday.
Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.
ALBUM:
Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”
BRITISH SINGLE:
Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”
FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:
Dua Lipa
MALE SOLO ARTIST:
J Hus
BRITISH GROUP:
Little Mix
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:
Billie Eilish
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST:
The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL GROUP:
Haim
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST:
Arlo Parks
RISING STAR:
Griff
GLOBAL ICON:
Taylor Swift
