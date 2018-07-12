Actors, TV show creators proud, honored, thrilled by Emmy nods

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Actors, writers and directors reacted with gratitude, pride, and honor after being nominated for Emmy Awards, television’s top awards, on Thursday.

The following are reactions by statement and on social media from nominees for television’s highest honors, which will be handed out on Sept. 17 in a Los Angeles ceremony.

“My genuine gratitude to the Emmy Voters. GODLESS was Scott Frank’s triumph. Thrilled to be a part of it. Plus I got to ride a horse.” - actor Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

“I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.’ We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show.” - composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

“I am so grateful for and honored by the Emmys continued support for ‘The Crown’. I am so proud to have been part of such an extraordinary cast, crew and production team and I share this nomination with them.’ - actress Claire Foy, “The Crown”

“12 nominations for our show!! I love this cast and crew so much and I’m beyond thrilled to see how much ‘Stranger Things’ has been embraced by our peers and The Academy.” - actress Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things.”

“Making ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy’s is a true honor.” - RuPaul Charles, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Of course it’s thrilling to see this series attract so much recognition ... This was a heartbreaking story to tell, made more so by the fact that we continue as a culture to grapple with homophobia and shame and intolerance.” - Ryan Murphy, creator of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“TBS bravely put a woman over 45 on TV and in turn I only got yelled at by the president once. We have some seriously special people on our staff and hearing them go crazy in the office right now is just the medicine this world needs.” - Samantha Bee, star of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”