UPDATE 1-Actors, TV show creators proud, honored, thrilled by Emmy nods

(Adds reaction)

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Actors, writers and directors reacted with gratitude, pride, awe and happiness after being nominated for Emmy Awards, television’s top awards, on Thursday.

The following are reactions by statement and on social media from nominees for television’s highest honors, which will be handed out on Sept. 17 in a Los Angeles ceremony.

“My genuine gratitude to the Emmy Voters. GODLESS was Scott Frank’s triumph. Thrilled to be a part of it. Plus I got to ride a horse.” - actor Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

“It’s truly an honor to be nominated, and especially nice not to be the oldest person in the category. Thanks, Larry.” - actor Ted Danson “The Good Place”

“I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.’ We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show.” - composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

“We’re beyond thrilled to have been honored with these nominations by the Academy ... We’re all still in mourning after last night’s world cup defeat, but I know this news will go some way to restoring our spirits.” - Peter Morgan, creator, writer “The Crown”

“I am completely over the moon and so happy. This recognition from my peers for my life’s work and my show, ‘Better Things.’ Filled with gratitude. Thank you.” actress Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

“I am so grateful for and honored by the Emmys continued support for ‘The Crown’. I am so proud to have been part of such an extraordinary cast, crew and production team and I share this nomination with them.’ - actress Claire Foy, “The Crown”

“12 nominations for our show!! I love this cast and crew so much and I’m beyond thrilled to see how much ‘Stranger Things’ has been embraced by our peers and The Academy.” - actress Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things.”

“I am beyond flattered and honored to be nominated, especially amongst such an inspiring group of directors.” - Hiro Murai, director “Atlanta”

“We’re so thrilled that ‘The Americans’ has been recognized with an Emmy nomination in its final season. This has been a true labor of love for all of us – and an incredible collaboration of so many artists, craftspeople, and executives.” - Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, executive-producers, co-showrunners, writers, “The Americans”

“I am so excited for everyone in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ who has been recognized and am thrilled to be standing alongside of them.” - actress Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Making ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy’s is a true honor.” - RuPaul Charles, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Of course it’s thrilling to see this series attract so much recognition ... This was a heartbreaking story to tell, made more so by the fact that we continue as a culture to grapple with homophobia and shame and intolerance.” - Ryan Murphy, creator of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“TBS bravely put a woman over 45 on TV and in turn I only got yelled at by the president once. We have some seriously special people on our staff and hearing them go crazy in the office right now is just the medicine this world needs.” - Samantha Bee, star of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”