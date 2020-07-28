CORRECTED-'Watchmen' leads television's Emmy nominations, Netflix dominates

(Corrects list of best drama series nominees in 3rd paragraph by removing “The Morning Show”)

LOS ANGELES, July 28 (Reuters) - Dystopian drama “Watchmen” and comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest awards in television.

Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107.

Best drama series nominees included “Succession,” “Ozark” “The Crown,” and “The Mandalorian.” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” were among the best comedy series contenders.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Sept. 20. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Chris Reese)