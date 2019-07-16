Company News
July 16, 2019 / 4:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

HBO and 'Game of Thrones' lead nominations for television's Emmy awards

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 16 (Reuters) - HBO and its medieval fantasy series “Game of Thrones” led nominations on Tuesday television’s Emmy awards.

HBO got a leading 137 nominations, including 32 for “Game of Thrones.”

Netflix followed with 117 nominations.

Amazon Studio’s comedy “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” got 20 nominations and HBO’s “Chernobyl,” a recreation of the 1986 Russian nuclear power disaster, had 19.

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 22. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below