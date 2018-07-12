HBO's 'Game of Thrones' leads nominations for television's Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES, July 12 (Reuters) - HBO’s medieval fantasy series “Game of Thrones” led nominations on Thursday for the Emmy awards, the highest honors in television.

“Games of Thrones” got 22 nods, followed by NBC sketch show “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s sci-fi series “Westworld” with 21 nominations each.

Streaming service Netflix had the most nominations, at 112, followed by HBO with 108. NBC had 78 nods.

The Emmy awards will be handed out a at ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 17 hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost.