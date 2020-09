(Corrects last year’s broadcaster in paragraph 2)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The television audience for Sunday’s Emmy awards dropped to a record low of 6.1 million viewers, according to data released by Walt Disney Co’s ABC on Monday.

A year ago, roughly 6.9 million people watched the show on the Fox broadcast network. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)