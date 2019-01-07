Golden Globe awards attracts 18.6 million TV viewers -NBC

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - More than 18 million Americans watched the Golden Globe movie and television awards ceremony on Sunday, just slightly down from last year’s television audience, broadcaster NBC said on Monday.

The 18.6 million audience for Sunday’s awards, where Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and 1960s road trip “Green Book” won the top movie awards, was down from the 19.0 million viewers who watched the 2018 show on television, NBC said, citing Nielsen ratings data. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by James Dalgleish)