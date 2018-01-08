FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Golden Globes U.S. TV audience falls to 19 million viewers, NBC says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. television audience for the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony fell to 19 million viewers, from 20 million viewers in 2017, broadcaster NBC said on Monday.

Sunday’s three-hour show was the second-most watched in 10 years, NBC said, but reversed an upward trend.

The ceremony, hosted by talk show host Seth Meyers, was the first big Hollywood awards show leading up to the March 4 Oscars and was marked by jokes about the sex scandal that has rocked the entertainment industry in recent months, and passionate speeches about female empowerment.

Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech about female and black activism while receiving a lifetime achievement award won the biggest attention, sparking calls by fans on social media for her to run for U.S. President in 2020. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

