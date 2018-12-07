Corrections News
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Rappers Kendrick Lamar, Drake lead Grammy award nominations

(Corrects second para, Lamar was not nominated for album of the year)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake led Grammy Award nominations on Friday, with eight and seven nods, respectively.

Drake was nominated in the top category - album of the year - along with rappers Cardi B and Post Malone, R&B singer Janelle Monae, folk singer Brandi Carlile, country star Kacey Musgraves, R&B artist H.E.R. and the “Black Panther” movie soundtrack.

The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording Academy, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

Grammy organizers said in June they would expand to eight from five the number of nominees in the top four categories - record, song and album of the year, and best new artist - to allow a more diverse line-up. Five artists had been nominated in each category since the Grammys were first awarded in 1959.

Hip hop and R&B surpassed rock for the first time in 2017 as the biggest music genre in the United States, according to a Nielsen Music report. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Franklin Paul and Bernadette Baum)

