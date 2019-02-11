Grammy TV audience hits 19.9 mln, up slightly from last year

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. television audience for Sunday’s Grammy Awards show on CBS rose slightly to 19.9 million viewers, Nielsen ratings data showed on Monday.

That was ahead of the 19.8 million television viewers who tuned in last year for the highest honors in the U.S. music industry. Sunday’s 3-1/2-hour show saw country singer Kacey Musgraves take home the album of the year Grammy, as well as a breakthrough for rap music and a strong showing by women.