Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.

The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the highest awards in the music industry, may take place in March. The Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammys, did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Franklin Paul)