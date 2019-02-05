2019 Oscars will not have official host, ABC executive confirms

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Oscars ceremony will not have an official host this year, the president of ABC Entertainment, which broadcasts the ceremony, said on Tuesday.

ABC’s Karey Burke told television reporters that the Feb 24. ceremony would highlight the celebrities who present the awards and that there were also plans for “a pretty exciting opening” to the telecast.

Comedian Kevin Hart in December stepped down from hosting the Oscars after past homophobic tweets resurfaced. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Leslie Adler)