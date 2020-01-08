Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday.

“Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy (of Motion Pictures), we have decided there will be no traditional host this year,” Karey Burke told television reporters.

The 2019 Oscars was the first in 30 years to have no host and saw the audience on broadcaster ABC break a four year trend of falling viewership.