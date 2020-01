(Corrects number of nominations to 24 instead of 23)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Streaming video service Netflix Inc scored 24 Academy Award nominations on Monday, including two for the best picture prize, the film industry’s highest honor.

Netflix Mafia epic “The Irishman” and divorce drama “Marriage Story” will compete for best picture at the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 9. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)