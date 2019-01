LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Netflix movie “Roma” and British historical romp “The Favourite” led nominations for the Oscars on Tuesday with 10 nods apiece. They will compete for the top prize of best picture with “A Star is Born,” “Black Panther,” “Green Book,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Vice” and rock musical “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out in Hollywood on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)