REFILE-Academy Awards in April to air live from multiple locations, organizers say

(Corrects typographical error in second paragraph)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Academy Awards ceremony in April will be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations, organizers said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said in a statement:

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre.”