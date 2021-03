LOS ANGELES, March 15 (Reuters) - Netflix’s Hollywood drama “Mank” led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture. Other best picture nods went to “The Father, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)