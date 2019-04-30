Bryan Cranston, musical 'Hadestown' score top nominations for Broadway's Tony awards

April 30 (Reuters) - Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Laurie Metcalf were among top nominees for Broadway’s Tony awards on Tuesday, with musical “Hadestown” leading all shows with 14 nods.

Cranston was nominated for an adaptation of the movie “Network,” along with Jeff Daniels for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” but neither show received a best play nomination.

Bening was recognized for “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons,” while two-time Tony winner Metcalf was nominated for her role as Hillary Clinton in “Hillary and Clinton.”

Other best musical nominees were “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Prom” and “Tootsie.”

Best play nominees were led by “The Ferryman” with nine nominations, “Choir Boy,” “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” “Ink” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

The 73rd Tony awards, hosted by James Corden, will be presented during a gala ceremony broadcast live on CBS on June 9 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)