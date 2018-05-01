"Harry Potter," "Angels in America" among top nominees for Broadway's Tonys

NEW YORK, May 1(Reuters) - A hit play from the “Harry Potter” franchise joined an acclaimed revival of AIDS drama “Angels in America” to dominate Broadway’s Tony award nominations on Tuesday.

Glenda Jackson and Denzel Washington were nominated for acting Tonys, while “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical” scored the most nominations with 12 each, including for best musical.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” a new play about the grown wizard and his troubled relationship with his teen-aged son, won 10 nominations, including best play and best actor for star Jamie Parker.

The more than five-hour, two-part saga earned raves on Broadway after winning record Olivier awards in London last year.

Another monumental two-part drama, a revival of “Angels in America,” took 11 nominations, including best play revival, best actor Andrew Garfield and best featured actor for Nathan Lane as closeted conservative firebrand Roy Cohn.

Jackson, marking a return to Broadway after three decades, was nominated for best actress in a revival of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women” while Washington won a nod for his star turn in “The Iceman Cometh.” Both shows were nominated for best play revival.

Other best musical nominees were “The Band’s Visit,” about Egyptian musicians stranded in a small Israeli town, and “Frozen,” adapted from the hit Disney film.

The other nominees for best new play were “Junk,” “The Children,” “Farinelli and the King” and John Leguizamo’s one-man show “Latin History for Morons.”

The 72nd Tony awards will be presented on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall in New York at a gala ceremony hosted by pop star Josh Groban and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who wrote the musical “Waitress.” (Reporting by Chris Michaud Editing by Frances Kerry)