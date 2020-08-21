Broadway's Tony awards to be awarded in digital ceremony this fall

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Tony awards, the annual honors celebrating the best in Broadway theater, will be announced during a digital ceremony this fall, organizers said in a statement on Friday.

The Tonys had been scheduled for June but were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Broadway theaters went dark in March and are scheduled to remain closed through the rest of the year.

“Though unprecedented events cut the Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing.

The Tony Awards for plays, musicals, directors and performers are regarded as the highest honors in the American theater world. Organizers did not announce an exact date for the fall ceremony. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)