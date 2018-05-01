Nominees for Broadway's Tony awards

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Following are nominees in key categories for Broadway’s 72nd annual Tony awards, to be presented on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall.

Best play:

“The Children,” Lucy Kirkwood

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two,” Jack Thorne

“Junk,” Ayad Akhtar

“Latin History for Morons,” John Leguizamo

Best musical:

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best revival of a play:

“Angels in America”

“Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

“Lobby Hero”

“Travesties”

Best revival of a musical:

“My Fair Lady”

“Once On This Island”

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play:

Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

Tom Hollander, “Travesties”

Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and The King”

Denzel Washington, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play:

Glenda Jackson, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”

Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God”

Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”

Joshua Henry, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit”

Ethan Slater, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical:

Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”

Hailey Kilgore, “Once On This Island”

LaChanze, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit”

Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”

Jessie Mueller, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best direction of a play:

Marianne Elliott, “Angels in America”

Joe Mantello, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Patrick Marber, “Travesties”

John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

George C. Wolfe, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best direction of a musical:

Michael Arden, “Once On This Island”

David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”

Tina Landau, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”

Bartlett Sher, “My Fair Lady”

Best book of a musical:

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best original score (music and/or lyrics):

“Angels in America”

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”