French insurer AXA expects limited impact from second wave of lockdowns

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA reported an 8% drop in nine-months revenue on Tuesday and said it expected only a limited impact on claims from the second wave of coronavirus lockdowns.

Axa’s solvency II ratio - a measure of its capital strength under EU risk-measurement rules for insurers - was stable at 180%.

The company’s nine-month revenue fell to 73.4 billion euros ($86 billion) in January-September.

$1 = 0.8531 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Mark Potter

