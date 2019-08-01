Company News
August 1, 2019 / 5:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AXA's H1 profit falls after writing down value of Equitable Holdings

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA said its net profit fell 17% in the first half of the year after booking charges related to the valuation of its remaining stake in Axa Equitable Holdings and the mark-to-market valuation of derivatives.

AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Allianz , said its net profit fell to 2.33 billion euros ($2.6 billion) from 2.8 billion during the same period a year ago.

AXA’s overall revenues rose 8% to 57.95 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a net profit of 3.81 billion euros and a mean revenue of 55.21 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9049 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below