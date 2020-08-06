Company News
August 6, 2020 / 5:09 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Insurer AXA drops 2020 earnings guidance, will not make additional payout in 2020

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA dropped its 2020 earnings target and added it would not make additional payouts to shareholders in the fourth quarter following a 40% decline in first-half net income.

AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Allianz , said net profit fell to 1.43 billion euros ($1.70 billion) from 2.33 billion during the same period a year ago. AXA’s overall revenues fell by 10% to 52.4 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8418 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
