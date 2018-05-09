AXA's U.S. arm raises $2.75 bln in IPO, misses target -source

May 9 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA SA’s initial public offering (IPO) of its U.S. division priced at $20 per share on Wednesday, below its targeted range of $24-27 per share, raising about $2.75 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

French insurer AXA offered 137.25 million shares in its U.S arm AXA Equitable Holdings in the IPO. The listing values the U.S. entity at $11.22 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. A spokeswoman for AXA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)