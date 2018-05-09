FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 10:22 PM / in 2 hours

AXA's U.S. arm raises $2.75 bln in IPO, misses target -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA SA’s initial public offering (IPO) of its U.S. division priced at $20 per share on Wednesday, below its targeted range of $24-27 per share, raising about $2.75 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

French insurer AXA offered 137.25 million shares in its U.S arm AXA Equitable Holdings in the IPO. The listing values the U.S. entity at $11.22 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. A spokeswoman for AXA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.