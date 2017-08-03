FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Insurer AXA says H1 net income rises 2 percent
August 3, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Insurer AXA says H1 net income rises 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct net income rose to 3.27 bln eur, not 3.17)

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - AXA, Europe’s second-biggest insurer, reported a 2 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, helped by higher asset management and property and casualty earnings, and by lower restructuring costs.

Net income rose to 3.27 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in the first half of 2017, while revenues rose 0.5 percent to 54.28 billion euros.

“We are very confident in our capacity to reach our targets, according to the Ambition 2020 plan,” AXA’s chief financial officer Gerald Harlin told reporters on a conference call.

$1 = 0.8440 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

