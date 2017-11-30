FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nippon Paint, Axalta end merger talks
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 6:00 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Nippon Paint, Axalta end merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems said on Thursday that talks with Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd about a potential takeover of the U.S. coatings company have ended.

Axalta said Nippon Paint’s board was “unwilling” to meet Axalta’s expectations regarding the value of the company.

Nippon Paint’s latest cash offer valued Axalta at $37 per share but Axalta wanted more, according to two people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss confidential details. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.