Jan 23 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer SE on Thursday said it planned to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and that U.S. private equity investor KKR will offer 63 euros per share in cash to the company.

Last year, Axel Springer said it was actively looking at potential takeovers and could contemplate larger deals, having brought U.S. private equity house KKR on board as a long-term investor. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)