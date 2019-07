FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity investor KKR said on Friday its tender to buy out minority shareholders in Axel Springer had received acceptances on behalf of 6.7% of the shares in the German publisher.

The offer to buy out minorities, made in concert with Springer’s main shareholders, is subject to a 20% threshold and runs until Aug. 2. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Edward Taylor)