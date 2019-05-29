Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 29, 2019 / 5:32 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Springer family, KKR considering bid to take Axel Springer private

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The Springer family and KKR, the private equity investor, are considering a bid to take German publishing house Axel Springer private, Bloomberg News said in a tweet on Wednesday.

No comment was immediately available from Springer.

Springer’s shares have underperformed as rival media players have restructured and spun off their faster-growing digital classifieds assets, leaving the company at a valuation discount. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
