Axel Springer confirms guidance as Business Insider turns profit

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported a 7.8 percent gain in core profits in the second quarter and reaffirmed its guidance for 2018, as its financial news site Business Insider turned its first profit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 183.3 million euros ($213.5 million), just edging average expectations of 181 million euros in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts. ($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Victoria Bryan)