Publishing
December 12, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Axel Springer evaluates possible split of content, classifieds - CEO

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German publishing group Axel Springer is reviewing its corporate structure, CEO Matthias Doepfner said on Wednesday, referring to a possible split of its digital content and classifieds assets.

“We are constantly evaluating and discussing structural issues,” Doepfner said in opening remarks to an investor presentation in London.

He added that management was examining alternatives to unlock value and growth, and would act in the interest of shareholders. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.