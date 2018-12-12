Axel Springer evaluates possible split of content, classifieds - CEO

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German publishing group Axel Springer is reviewing its corporate structure, CEO Matthias Doepfner said on Wednesday, referring to a possible split of its digital content and classifieds assets.

“We are constantly evaluating and discussing structural issues,” Doepfner said in opening remarks to an investor presentation in London.

He added that management was examining alternatives to unlock value and growth, and would act in the interest of shareholders. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)