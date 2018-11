FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported a double-digit gain in core profits on Wednesday as its digital classifieds operation advanced and millennial-focused online news outlet Business Insider grew and made money.

Springer raised its forecast for full-year earnings per share to indicate an increase in the mid-single-digit range - up from a low-single-digit increase - and confirmed its other forecasts. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)