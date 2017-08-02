Axel Springer raises earnings forecast after strong first half

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s Axel Springer , publisher of Europe’s best-selling tabloid Bild, sees full-year earnings at the upper end of its forecast range after a strong first half driven by classified ads and digital subscriptions, it said on Wednesday.

Axel Springer said it expected core earnings (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share to grow by a high single-digit percentage. It had previously forecast a mid- to high single-digit percentage increase.