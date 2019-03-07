Springer expects low- to mid-single digit revenue growth in 2019

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer forecast 2019 revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit percentage range, while adjusted earnings per share would be flat to slightly lower as it pushes ahead with its digital transformation.

Springer, reporting 2018 results in line with expectations, said its digital classifieds and media properties were now contributing more than 70 percent of group revenues. Management proposed increasing the annual dividend by 10 euro cents to 2.10 euros ($2.37). ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)