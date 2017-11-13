UPDATE 1-Spanish property group Colonial in 1.46 bln euro bid for rival Axiare

(Adds details)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate company Inmobiliaria Colonial said on Monday it had agreed to launch a takeover bid for rival Axiare Patrimonio, valuing the company at 1.46 billion euros ($1.70 billion).

Colonial, which already owns 28.79 percent of Axiare, said it would offer 18.50 per Axiare share, a 13 percent premium to Friday closing price, for the remaining shares.

Axiare shares jumped 15.5 percent to a record high of 18.89 euros, significantly above the offer price. “With this transaction, Colonial consolidates its position as the leading European platform for the prime office market in Paris, Madrid and Barcelona,” Colonial said in a statement.

Colonial, which recently announced plans to move its headquarters to Madrid from Barcelona amid the Catalonia crisis, said the transaction was fully financed through a combination of equity, bonds and disposal of non-core assets.

It expects to close the deal during the first half of 2018.

J.P. Morgan is the financial adviser to Colonial on the deal.