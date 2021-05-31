Malaysia's Axiata, RHB Bank team up for digital bank licence - sources

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd has teamed up with RHB Bank Bhd to apply for a digital bank licence, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Axiata had no immediate comment but said in an email earlier on Monday that it would hold a news conference with RHB on Wednesday “on significant partnerships that will expand collaborations between both parties.”

