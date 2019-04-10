Deutsche Boerse CEO: Not planning to give up majority in newly acquired companies

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse is not planning to go into a minority position at its recently acquired companies at least in the foreseeable future, its chief executive said.

The German stock exchange operator on Tuesday said it was acquiring 78 percent of risk management software provider Axioma for $850 million, leaving a 19 percent stake to private equity firm General Atlantic and 3 percent to Axioma’s management.

Deutsche Boerse CEO Theodor Weimer on Wednesday said he expected General Atlantic to exit Axioma in roughly 5 years.