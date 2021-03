March 26 (Reuters) - News website Axios and sports media firm Athletic are in talks to merge and could go public through a blank-check company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are at an early stage and could fall apart, the report said, adding that the financial terms could not be learned. (on.wsj.com/39ipbIv) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)