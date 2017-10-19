FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taser maker Axon says SEC is reviewing its financial reports
October 19, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 days ago

Taser maker Axon says SEC is reviewing its financial reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Taser manufacturer Axon Enterprise Inc said on Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Commission was reviewing its 2016 financial report and its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2017, but provided no specifics on what U.S. regulators were examining.

“The company is in the process of providing the SEC with information responsive to their comments and intends to respond to the SEC within the next seven days,” Axon said in an SEC informational filing. “The company is actively working with the SEC to resolve these matters as expeditiously as possible.” (Reporting by Jason Szep; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

