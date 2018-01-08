FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Axovant to scrap intepirdine program after dementia trial fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd said on Monday it would discontinue its intepirdine program after the experimental treatment failed in a mid-stage study on patients suffering from a type of dementia.

Neither of the two doses of intepirdine given to patients with dementia with Lewy bodies resulted in improving their motor function, compared with patients given a placebo, Axovant said.

In September, Axovant stopped testing the drug on patients suffering from Alzheimer’s after a late-stage trial failure. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

