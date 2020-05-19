Axpo signs power deals with two Norway wind farms

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Axpo has concluded two long-term power purchase agreements for two of Green Investment Group’s onshore wind farms in southern Norway which are due to start up in the second half of 2021, it said on Tuesday.

The Buheii wind farm will have a capacity of 79.8 megawatts (MW) and the Tysvær wind farm will have a capacity of 47 MW.

They will provide energy to the Norwegian smelters of French mining company Eramet.

Axpo is Switzerland’s largest producer of renewable energy and is involved in energy trading and the marketing of solar and wind power.

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group is a green infrastructure investor. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)