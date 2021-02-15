Switzerland's Axpo establishes battery, hydrogen units

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swiss utility and energy trader Axpo has established two separate units for hydrogen and battery storage to complement its renewable energy business, it said on Monday.

“Battery storage and hydrogen technologies will become increasingly important to ensure that power from renewable sources is continuously available,” said Christoph Sutter, Head of the Axpo Renewables Division, in a statement.

The two new units have been established under the Renewables Division and the respective teams will to be put in place during the coming months, Axpo said.

It already operates large-scale battery storage systems and is seeking to expand into green hydrogen in cooperation with partners, it added.

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis, using renewable power from wind and solar to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Axpo is Switzerland’s largest producer of renewable energy, focused on hydropower at home and with an international wind and solar energy portfolio.