MOVES-Swiss utility Axpo's chief executive to step down by year-end

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Swiss utility Axpo will step down by the end of the year, the firm said on Wednesday.

Andrew Walo has been the chief executive since 2014. He will continue to carry out his duties until Axpo’s board of directors has appointed a successor.

“After five intensive years, Axpo is fit for the future and I am looking forward to new pursuits,” Walo said in a statement.

The Axpo Group produces, trades and distributes energy for more than 3 million people and several thousand companies in Switzerland and in more than 30 countries in Europe.