July 24, 2020 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Axpo subsidiary to build 37 new solar plants in France

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss utility Axpo Holding AG said on Friday its subsidiary Urbasolar would build 37 new solar plants in France.

The plants will be mostly built in southern France and have a combined installed capacity of 143 megawatts, which is enough to cover the annual power consumption of 65,000 households.

The cost of 124 million euros ($144 million) will be financed by French bank Crédit Agricole, its subsidiary Unifergie which specialises in renewable energy projects, and various regional banks, Axpo said in a statement.

The first plants have already been completed and connected to the grid recently, the firm added.

$1 = 0.8611 euros Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter

