ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turkish gas distribution company Aygaz said on Monday its Entek Elektrik Uretim unit, jointly owned with parent Koc Holding had bid in a tender to operate two hydroelectric power stations.

A previous privatisation tender in 2016 for the two power plants, Menzelet and Kilavuzlu, had been cancelled, Aygaz said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. The operating rights cover a period of 49 years, it added.