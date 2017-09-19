Azerbaijan's c.bank sees nation's 2017 C/A surplus at up to $2 bln

BAKU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank sees the Caucasus nation’s current account surplus at $1.5 billion to $2 billion by the end of this year, the bank’s chairman, Elman Rustamov, said on Tuesday.

The central bank is now studying fundamental factors to decide on whether its key refinancing rate must be revised before the end of this year, he said.

On Monday, the central bank left the refinancing rate unchanged at 15 percent. The regulator also did not change the rate in August and left it at 15 percent, saying that although the rate of inflation was slightly down, there were “structural risks” in the economy. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)