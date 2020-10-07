Azeri foreign minister to visit Geneva on October 8

BAKU (Reuters) - Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov plans to visit Geneva on Thursday to meet the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and present the country’s position over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the ministry said.

France, the United States and Russia are co-chairs of the Organizaton for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) Minsk Group that mediates over Nagorno-Karabakh.